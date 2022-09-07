Baseball: Suzuki belts season's 11th homer as Cubs down Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki hit the 11th home run of his rookie season Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3. With a runner on third and two outs in the fifth, Suzuki tied the game at 3-3 when he blasted Justin Dunn's 1-1 fastball over the left-center wall at Wrigley Field. Batting second, Suzuki went 1-for-3 before drawing two walks. The latter came with the bases loaded and capped a three-run seventh for the Cubs, making it an 8-3 game. Suzuki, who homered for the first time since Aug. 21, raised his batting average to .261.