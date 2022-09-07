Yen tumbles to lower 144 range vs. U.S. dollar, hits new 24-yr low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen tumbled to the lower 144 range and hit a new 24-year low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in Tokyo, as the currency market responded to speculation that the Federal Reserve will not halt interest rate hikes any time soon following upbeat U.S. economic data. Tokyo stocks ended down, with the Nikkei index ending at over one-and-a-half month low, on increased concerns over a slowdown in the U.S. and European economies as a result of monetary tightening by their respective central banks. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 196.21 points, or 0.71 percent, from Tuesday at 27,43...