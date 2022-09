Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Wednesday the negative aspects of the recent weak yen should be monitored after the yen tumbled to a fresh 24-year low against the U.S. dollar. The government will take "necessary action" if the trend continues, he told reporters without elaborating, adding that he is "concerned" about the yen's rapid and one-sided movements. Suzuki issued a similar warning earlier in the day, despite which the yen depreciated from the 143 to 144 zone to the dollar.