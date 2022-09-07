Nissan, Honda to boost battery procurement amid electric vehicle push

Newsfrom Japan

Two Japanese automakers on Wednesday unveiled measures to boost their capacity to procure batteries, with Nissan Motor Co. saying it will acquire one of its key suppliers, as the producers look to accelerate the development of electric vehicles. The announcements come as automakers worldwide expand their efforts to roll out the less-polluting, electrified cars amid stricter environmental regulations. Nissan said it will acquire lithium-ion battery maker Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. for an undisclosed sum to secure a stable supply of batteries and facilitate the development of next-generation batt...