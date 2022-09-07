Soccer: Japan to host Ukraine in 2 beach soccer friendlies

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will welcome war-hit Ukraine's participation in two October international friendlies in beach soccer, the Japan Football Association said Wednesday. The Oct. 1 and 2 matches will be held in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan, with the JFA paying for the Ukrainian team's travel and lodging. Admission to the matches at Okura beach will be free, and the JFA is inviting Japan's Ukrainian refugees from Russia's invasion to attend. Ukraine has found it difficult to continue soccer activities, and the JFA is proposing the country's soccer and futsal teams also hold matches or training ca...