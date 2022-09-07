Soccer: F Marinos beat giant-killing Bellmare to go top

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos returned to the top of the J-League first division Wednesday, downing giant-killing Shonan Bellmare 3-0 in a driving rain. Four days after relegation-threatened Bellmare stunned two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 at home, the minnows hit a wall at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium, and find themselves two points clear of the drop zone. Takuma Nishimura opened the scoring just after halftime before goals from Brazilians Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus completed the victory that returned the Yokohama club to first place, where they have spent much of the season. "It's v...