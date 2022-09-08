U.S. vows economic rule-making for Indo-Pacific in new initiative

Newsfrom Japan

The United States aims through a new Indo-Pacific economic engagement initiative to establish rules that will bring regional prosperity, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday ahead of the first in-person ministerial meeting under the initiative. The launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework was announced during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Japan in May and is shaping up as a key part of his administration's strategy to engage with the fast-growing region where China is expanding its clout. The two-day ministerial meeting involving 14 members of IPEF, starting Thursd...