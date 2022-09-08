Yen weak in lower 144 zone vs. U.S. dollar after Fed official remark

Newsfrom Japan

The yen remained weak in the lower 144 zone against the U.S. dollar early Thursday in Tokyo, a day after a senior Federal Reserve official suggested continuing interest rate hikes in the United States. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 144.09-11 yen compared with 143.72-82 yen in New York and 143.89-91 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Japanese currency briefly depreciated to 24-year lows near the 145 yen line during London and New York trading Wednesday. At 9 a.m. Thursday in Tokyo, the euro was quoted at $0.9998-9999 and 144.05-12 yen against $1.0003-0013 and 143.86-96 yen in New York and $0...