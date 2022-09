Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index rose over 2 percent Thursday morning as technology shares got a boost from the first rise in eight trading days of the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index overnight. At 11:11 a.m., the Nikkei was up 2.06 percent or 565.30 points at 27,995.60. The Tokyo market was also supported by firm airline issues on hopes for a rebound in travel demand after Japan increased its daily entry cap on arrivals from 20,000 to 50,000 on Wednesday.