Soccer: Morita assists opener as Sporting stun Kamada's Frankfurt

Newsfrom Japan

Hidemasa Morita set up the opener as Sporting Lisbon grabbed a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, featuring fellow Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada, in Champions League Group D on Wednesday. The goal arrived in the 65th minute when Morita's low cross from the left inside the box was controlled by Marcus Edwards, with the English attacker's ensuing shot taking a slight deflection on its way in. Morita also played a part in Sporting's second two minutes later, providing a first-time pass from inside his own half up the field to set off a counter that was finished off by Francisco Trincao. "It was rea...