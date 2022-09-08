Yen hovers in lower 144 zone vs. dollar before Powell's remarks

Newsfrom Japan

The yen hovered mostly in the lower 144 zone against the U.S. dollar on Thursday morning in Tokyo as market participants waited to confirm Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's stance on interest rate hikes at an event later in the day. Tokyo stocks rose, with the Nikkei index rebounding sharply after ending at its lowest level in a month and half on Wednesday, as investor sentiment was improved by overnight U.S. share gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 561.95 points, or 2.05 percent, from Wednesday to 27,992.25. The broader Topix index was up 37.35 points, or 1.95 percent, at 1...