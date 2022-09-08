Baseball: Ohtani blasts homer No. 33 in Angels loss to Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani had his 33rd home run of the season Wednesday as the Los Angeles Angels lost 5-4 to the Detroit Tigers. With the game tied at 3-3 in the seventh, Ohtani ripped a 2-0 sinker from the Tigers' fourth pitcher Andrew Chafin over the center-field wall for a solo home run at Angel Stadium. Batting third as the designated hitter, it was the only hit for Ohtani on the day as he finished 1-for-5. The Angels gave up two runs in the ninth when Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler both had solo shots off the Angels' fifth pitcher, Jose Quijada (0-4).