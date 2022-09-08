FEATURE: High-end Japanese strawberries selling like hotcakes in N.Y.

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A high-end Japanese strawberry has become an overnight sensation in New York as the city's gourmands clamor to get their mouths around the fruit that has quickly earned a reputation for packing a sweet punch. Oishii Farm, a venture launched in 2017 by Hiroki Koga, 35, produces the Japanese variety of strawberry called "The Omakase Berry" at its indoor farm located in an NYC suburb. Despite running a pricey $20 for a pack containing eight large strawberries, the farm has still been flooded with orders from famous restaurants in the Big Apple wanting to serve up the succulent treats. They are al...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society