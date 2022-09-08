Japan, U.S. ministers meet ahead of Indo-Pacific ministerial talks

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo started talks Wednesday in Los Angeles at which they are likely to affirm their commitment to working together toward the success of an upcoming Indo-Pacific economic framework ministerial meeting. Nishimura and Raimondo met a day before ministers from 14 member countries of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, hold a two-day meeting, the first in-person session of the U.S.-led grouping. Nishimura and Raimondo are likely to underscore the two allies' close coordination in achieving sustainable and in...