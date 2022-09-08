Soccer: Japan to face Canada in Nov. World Cup warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will play Canada in an international friendly on Nov. 17 in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting on the 20th, the Japan Football Association said Thursday. The game in Dubai will be the final warm-up for the 24th-ranked Japan ahead of their Group E opener against Germany scheduled on Nov. 23. Costa Rica and Spain also await in the tough group. Canada, ranked 43rd, qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. They are in Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. Japan have had success in both of their past two meetings with Canada, the most...