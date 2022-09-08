Tennis: Nishikori not making scheduled return at San Diego Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's injury-hit Kei Nishikori will not be taking part in the San Diego Open as originally planned, the tournament organizer said Wednesday. The former world No. 4, who has been out of action since having arthroscopic surgery on his left hip in January, was scheduled to make a wild-card appearance at the tournament starting Sept. 19. The 32-year-old had hoped to be back on the ATP Tour this summer but he has not played in any of the tournaments he was entered for, including the ongoing U.S. Open. Nishikori is, at this stage, still scheduled to play at the Japan Open beginning Oct. 3 in Tokyo...