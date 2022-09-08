URGENT: Japan gov't, BOJ to meet later Thurs. after yen's fall to 24-yr low

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan will hold a meeting later Thursday, they said, after the yen tumbled to its weakest level in 24 years. The three-party meeting involving the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency was last held in June and a rare statement was issued expressing concern about the yen's rapid depreciation. The yen has fallen further since then and Japanese government officials have warned of its rapid-paced, one-sided declines against the dollar in recent days.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan