URGENT: Japan gov't, BOJ to meet later Thurs. after yen's fall to 24-yr low

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan will hold a meeting later Thursday, they said, after the yen tumbled to its weakest level in 24 years. The three-party meeting involving the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency was last held in June and a rare statement was issued expressing concern about the yen's rapid depreciation. The yen has fallen further since then and Japanese government officials have warned of its rapid-paced, one-sided declines against the dollar in recent days.