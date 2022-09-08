Dollar weakens to upper 143 yen ahead of gov't-BOJ meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar slipped to the upper 143 yen range in Tokyo on Thursday after the Bank of Japan and the Finance Ministry said they will hold a meeting, fueling views they may do something to stem the Japanese currency's rapid depreciation. Tokyo stocks, meanwhile, rebounded sharply, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors also buying battered shares after the benchmark Nikkei average ended at its lowest level in a month and a half on Wednesday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 634.98 points, or 2.31 percent, from Wednesday at 28,065.28. The broader Topix index finish...