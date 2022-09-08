URGENT: All options on table if yen fall continues: Japan currency official

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will take necessary steps if the yen's rapid pace of depreciation continues, with all options on the table, the country's top currency official said Thursday after the Japanese unit plunged to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar. Senior Finance Ministry official Masato Kanda told reporters that recent yen fluctuations are "excessively volatile," adding that they are "extremely concerning." He made the remarks after a tripartite meeting among the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency.