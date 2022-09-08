Baseball: Rookie Udagawa steps in as Buffaloes shut out Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Yuki Udagawa retired all eight batters he faced in an emergency relief appearance and helped the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-0 win over the Seibu Lions Thursday that left the top three Pacific League teams separated only by winning percentage. At Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome just outside Tokyo, Udagawa took the mound when Orix starter Ren Mukunoki left hurt in the second inning. Mixing his fastball and forkball, Udagawa (1-1) struck out five of the eight batters he faced to earn his first career win. "We lost the last two days, so I just wanted to pitch well and hopefully get things goin...