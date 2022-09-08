Japan to draw up economic package in Oct. to fight inflation: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will compile a new economic package in October to cope with rising prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and may draft a supplementary budget to fund it, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday. "We will consider what steps to take in a comprehensive economic package to be compiled in October in consultation with the ruling parties," Kishida told reporters at his office. "Based on this, we will decide whether to form a supplementary budget at an appropriate time." Separately, the government will decide Friday on additional steps to soften the blow to households from accelerating in...