Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa has joined Manchester City from West Ham on a three-year deal, the English Women's Super League club said Thursday. The 25-year-old joined West Ham from Milan last season and helped them finish the season in best-ever sixth place. Manchester City finished third. Meanwhile, fellow Japan midfielder Honoka Hayashi has moved to West Ham from Swedish club AIK, the 24-year-old signing for the Hammers on a two-year deal.