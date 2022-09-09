Soccer: Nakajima joins Antalyaspor from Porto on 2-yr deal

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan midfielder Shoya Nakajima has joined Antalyaspor from Porto on a two-year-deal, the Turkish club said Thursday. The 28-year-old, a key player for Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu in the early stages of his tenure, was on loan at Portimonense last season but has struggled to win playing time at Porto this term. "It wasn't easy to decide. However, after watching how the football the team plays and having an idea, I decided to come here," Nakajima said on their website. Antalyaspor are currently 10th in the Turkish top flight.