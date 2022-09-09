Main events scheduled for Sept. 12-18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sept. 12-18: Sept. 12 (Mon) -- Kushiro District Court to hand down ruling on Mitsuhiro Abe, accused of abandoning toddler and infant at home to play pachinko, resulting in the infant's death. -- Princess Hisako, widow of Prince Takamado, begins unofficial visit to Britain as 1st member of imperial family to go abroad since start of coronavirus pandemic. Sept. 13 (Tues) -- Survey on business outlook for July-September period to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Preliminary corporate goods price index for August to be released by Bank of Japan. Sept. 14 (Wed)...