Yen falls to lowest in over 7 yrs vs. euro after ECB rate hike

The yen dropped to the upper-144 range against the euro Friday morning in Tokyo, its lowest level in more than seven years, after the European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by an unprecedented 0.75 percentage point the previous day. Tokyo stocks maintained a strong footing as investor sentiment was supported by overnight gains in U.S. shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 154.42 points, or 0.55 percent, from Thursday to 28,219.70. The broader Topix index was up 7.07 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,964.69. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, pharmaceut...