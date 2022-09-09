URGENT: Yen moves "far from" stable based on fundamentals: Japan finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed concern Friday about the yen's recent fall in the foreign exchange market, saying that its recent movements were "far from" stable ones reflecting economic fundamentals. Following the yen's tumble to its lowest level in 24 years against the U.S. dollar, Suzuki said the recent drop was partly driven by speculative moves, adding Japan will watch currency markets with a heightened sense of vigilance and take necessary action if the trend continues. The yen also fell to its lowest level in more than seven years against the euro after the European...