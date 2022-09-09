Japan unveils inflation-relief steps, broader package eyed for Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government decided Friday on a new relief package to cope with accelerating inflation, featuring a 50,000 yen ($350) cash handout program for low-income households and steps to keep gasoline and imported wheat prices at current levels. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also instructed officials to draw up a more comprehensive economic package next month, as economists expect slower growth for the world's third-largest economy due to higher import prices, largely blamed on Russia's war in Ukraine and a relentless drop in the yen. The decision comes at a critical time for Kishida as he f...