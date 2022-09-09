Yen rebounds to 142 zone vs. dollar on possible moves by gov't, BOJ

Newsfrom Japan

The yen recouped part of its recent sharp loss, rebounding to the 142 zone against the U.S. dollar on Friday in Tokyo on growing expectations that Japan's government and central bank will move to address the yen's depreciation. Tokyo stocks continued their advance, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 149.47 points, or 0.53 percent, from Thursday at 28,214.75. The broader Topix index finished 7.91 points, or 0.40 percent, higher at 1,965.53. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and service issues.