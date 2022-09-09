Indo-Pacific ministers to launch talks for new economic initiative

Newsfrom Japan

Ministers from 14 member states of a U.S.-led Indo-Pacific initiative on Friday are set to launch formal negotiations for codifying a rules-based economic order in the fast-growing region where China is expanding its clout, as they wrap up a two-day meeting in Los Angeles. The ministers are expected to declare the start of formal talks for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework on four policy pillars the group aims to promote -- fair trade, supply chain resilience, clean energy with decarbonization and infrastructure, as well as proper taxation and anti-corruption. Following the first in-person m...