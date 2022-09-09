Baseball: Murakami hits 53rd homer in Swallows' win over Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami hit his Japanese baseball-leading 53rd home run of the season and Yasutaka Shiomi drove in three runs as the Yakult Swallows rallied to beat the Hiroshima Carp 7-6 on Friday. Murakami, who has a very real chance of becoming the first Triple Crown winner in Japan since Nobuhiko Matsunaka of the then Daiei Hawks in 2004, homered over the center-field wall in his first at-bat of the night in the second inning at Jingu Stadium. Hiroshima pitchers held the 22-year-old slugger hitless the rest of the game but gave up a combined six runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Shiomi ...