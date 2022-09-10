URGENT: U.S.-led Indo-Pacific framework to seek high-standard trade rules

Newsfrom Japan

The United States, Japan and other Indo-Pacific economies said Friday they agreed to advance their economic cooperation framework amid China's growing clout in the region, vowing to pursue high-standard trade commitments. The 14 members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework also agreed to seek to coordinate actions to mitigate and prevent future supply chain disruptions and secure critical sectors and key products for their manufacturers, according to a statement issued after a two-day ministerial meeting in Los Angeles.