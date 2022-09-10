Gist of ministerial talks of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of the outcome of the first in-person ministerial meeting of the 14 countries participating in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, held for two days through Friday in Los Angeles. Members: -- to enter into formal negotiations to create a high-standard economic agreement. -- seek to establish an information-sharing mechanism to address supply chain disruptions. -- seek to increase investment in critical sectors and goods. -- seek to promote trusted, secure cross-border data flows. -- seek to facilitate trade through simplified customs procedures. -- seek to e...