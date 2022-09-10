Chronology of events related to trade initiatives in Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a list of major events related to trade initiatives and deals involving countries in the Indo-Pacific in recent years. March 2010 -- Eight countries, including the United States and Australia, start negotiations toward a multilateral free trade pact to be called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP. February 2016 -- The United States, Japan and 10 other countries sign the TPP agreement. January 2017 -- President Donald Trump pulls the United States out of the TPP. March 2018 -- 11 TPP members sign revised version of pact, renamed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement fo...