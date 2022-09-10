Tennis: Kunieda, Kamiji into U.S. Open wheelchair singles finals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Yui Kamiji reached the finals of the men's and women's wheelchair singles, respectively, at the U.S. Open on Friday after cruising to straight-sets wins in their semifinals. Top-seeded Kunieda eased past compatriot Takuya Miki 6-1, 6-2 and is one win away from becoming the first player in the men's wheelchair singles to complete the Grand Slam in a calendar year. The 38-year-old nailed 84 percent of his first serves compared to Miki's 58 percent, with his backhand winners also standing out. "There was a unique atmosphere with the match being between two Japanese and ...