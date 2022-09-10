FOCUS: U.S. midterm voting may affect fate of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Newsfrom Japan

With the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework evolving as a vague economic cooperation initiative, President Joe Biden seems to have succeeded in avoiding politicizing trade at home ahead of the November midterm elections. But depending on the outcome of the elections, when control of Congress will be at stake, the Democratic president may shift to an "ambitious" trade approach and strive to make the fledgling IPEF initiative into a more substantial regional economic engagement amid China's growing clout, some trade experts say. Just two months ahead of the Nov. 8 voting, U.S. Trade Repres...