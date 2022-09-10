Baseball: Kondo homer beats Lions as last-place Fighters play spoiler

Newsfrom Japan

Kensuke Kondo blasted a tiebreaking 10th-inning homer to lift the last-place Nippon Ham Fighters to a 2-1 Pacific League win over pennant-contending Seibu Lions on Saturday. Before 27,516 at Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, Kondo homered with two outs against Seibu's fifth pitcher, Tatsushi Masuda (2-4). Masuda has 29 saves this season but allowed two home runs in his last game. Kondo, whose eighth-inning RBI double broke a scoreless tie, drove a 1-1 curve from Masuda well back into the right-field stands in the 10th for his seventh home run. "With two outs, I had something big...