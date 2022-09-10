Soccer: Ienaga brace helps Frontale beat fellow contenders Sanfrecce

Sports

A brace from Akihiro Ienaga spurred Kawasaki Frontale to an emphatic 4-0 victory over visiting Sanfrecce Hiroshima in a high-stakes clash between the J-League first-division title contenders on Saturday. Yasuto Wakizaka and Kei Chinen also found the net as back-to-back J1 champions Frontale leapfrogged Sanfrecce into second place on 52 points, one win behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, who prevailed 1-0 at home to Avispa Fukuoka. The result snapped a five-game win streak for Michael Skibbe's Hiroshima side, who now sit two points back from Frontale in third but have played 29 games, two more t...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer