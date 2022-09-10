Soccer: Ienaga brace helps Frontale beat fellow contenders Sanfrecce

Newsfrom Japan

A brace from Akihiro Ienaga spurred Kawasaki Frontale to an emphatic 4-0 victory over visiting Sanfrecce Hiroshima in a high-stakes clash between the J-League first-division title contenders on Saturday. Yasuto Wakizaka and Kei Chinen also found the net as back-to-back J1 champions Frontale leapfrogged Sanfrecce into second place on 52 points, one win behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, who prevailed 1-0 at home to Avispa Fukuoka. The result snapped a five-game win streak for Michael Skibbe's Hiroshima side, who now sit two points back from Frontale in third but have played 29 games, two more t...