Voting begins to pick Okinawa gov. with focus on U.S. base, economy

Newsfrom Japan

Voting for the Okinawa gubernatorial election began Sunday with the focus on a controversial plan to relocate a U.S. Marine Corps base within Japan's southernmost island prefecture and economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Pre-election polls suggested incumbent Denny Tamaki, 62, supported by opposition parties, was leading the race, trailed by former Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima, 58, who has the backing of the ruling coalition. Former lower house lawmaker Mikio Shimoji, 61, was a distant third. Tamaki is known as a staunch opponent of relocating U.S. Marine Corps Air Station F...