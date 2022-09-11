Baseball: Ohtani earns 12th win in blister-shortened outing

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani pitched five effective innings to extend his career-high win total to 12 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday. Ohtani (12-8) was lifted with a blister on his pitching hand after allowing one run and six hits in a 79-pitch outing at Minute Maid Park. The two-way star stayed in to hit and finished 0-for-4. Ohtani struck out seven and walked two. Mike Trout homered for a franchise record sixth consecutive game, pushing the Angels' lead to 5-1 in the second inning with a three-run shot to left. Astros starter Jose Urquidy (13-6) gave up six runs in five i...