Japan to remove entry cap in "not-so-distant future," official says

Japan is reviewing its border control policy of keeping daily entries below 50,000 and will remove it in the "not so distant future," a government spokesman said Sunday. The government will simultaneously relax other restrictions including a visa requirement and the requirement to travel on a package tour when it completely lifts the daily cap on overseas arrivals, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said in a Fuji Television program. The country's strict COVID-19 border controls have been gradually eased but have been in place for more than two years. Just recently, the daily entry ca...
