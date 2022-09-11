Soccer: Iwata stay stuck in last place after 4-0 loss to Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Jubilo Iwata's uphill battle to remain in the J-League first division became even more daunting Sunday following a 4-0 drubbing by Consadole Sapporo. The heavy defeat, which came after being reduced to 10 men, left Jubilo anchored to the bottom of the 18-team J1 standings, two points adrift of 17th-place Vissel Kobe and five behind 16th-place Avispa Fukuoka through 28 games. Akito Fukumori's curling free kick and Gabriel Xavier's tap-in gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first half at Sapporo Dome. Hopes of a comeback by Hiroki Shibuya's men evaporated with the 65th-minut...