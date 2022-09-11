Baseball: Yanagita homers as Senga deals Hawks back to top of PL deck

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Yanagita hit a three-run homer, and ace pitcher Kodai Senga allowed two runs over six innings to return the SoftBank Hawks to the top of the Pacific League standings with a 4-3 win over the Orix Buffaloes on Sunday. The Hawks win at Kyocera Dome Osaka knocked the Buffaloes back to third place, where they started the series Saturday before their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, pitched the hosts into first place. "I was able to put a really good swing on the pitch, I was concentrating well," Yanagita said. "I'm not seeing many fat pitches, but I'm concentrating so that when I do get one I can do s...