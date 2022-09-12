Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investor sentiment was lifted by gains on Wall Street late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 323.55 points, or 1.15 percent, from Friday to 28,538.30. The broader Topix index was up 16.60 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,982.13. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation, and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 142.56-59 yen compared with 142.60-70 yen in New York and 142.35-37 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was quoted at $1.0069-...