Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes for a recovery in Japan tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning on hopes of a recovery in Japan's tourism industry after a government official said the previous day the country will further relax COVID-19 entry restrictions. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 314.15 points, or 1.11 percent, from Friday to 28,528.90. The broader Topix index was up 12.62 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,978.15. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, retail and electric appliance issues.