Baseball: Ohtani hits 34th homer in Angels' loss to Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered Sunday for the 34th time this year, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels' 12-4 defeat to the Houston Astros. The two-way star launched a 1-2 breaking ball from Luis Garcia (12-8) over Minute Maid Park's right-center wall in the first inning for two runs, reaching 500 RBIs as a pro, including 166 for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan. Ohtani, who also doubled in the third, is now tied with Mike Trout for most home runs for the Angels this year. The right-hander left the mound after five innings Saturday with a blister on the middle finger as he earned his 1...