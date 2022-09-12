Japan to balance easing border controls with COVID countermeasures

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Monday it must strike a balance between opening up to foreign travelers while keeping the coronavirus pandemic in check, as it looks to revive the world's third-largest economy which has been hard hit by the absence of tourists. Japan has faced criticism at home and abroad for failing to keep pace with other Group of Seven nations in opening borders as well as requiring those who do visit to obtain visas and wear masks at all times during their trip. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Monday that the government will consider how to all...