Tennis: Kunieda, Kamiji lose U.S. Open wheelchair singles finals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shingo Kunieda fell short in his bid to win all four Grand Slam titles in a year after losing the U.S. Open men's wheelchair singles final to Alfie Hewett of Britain 7-6(2), 6-1 on Sunday. Japan's Yui Kamiji was also beaten in the women's wheelchair singles final, as Diede de Groot of the Netherlands came back to win her eighth straight Grand Slam title 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Top seed Kunieda and second seed Hewett traded two breaks before the Briton cruised in the tiebreak to win the opening set, while Kunieda failed to hold any of his four service games in the second. "His groundstrokes were...