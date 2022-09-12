Tokyo stocks end higher on hopes of recovery in tourism industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday, supported by buying in tourism-related issues on hopes of a recovery in the industry as the Japanese government moves to further ease COVID-19 entry restrictions for foreign travelers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 327.36 points, or 1.16 percent, from Friday at 28,542.11. The broader Topix index finished 14.69 points, or 0.75 percent, higher at 1,980.22. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, air transportation, and land transportation issues.