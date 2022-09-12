Sapporo to restart brewing Yebisu beer in Tokyo's Ebisu after 35 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo Breweries Ltd. said Monday it will start brewing its flagship Yebisu beer at the brand's birthplace of Tokyo's Ebisu district for the first time in 35 years. The beer company will set up around the end of 2023 Yebisu Brewery Tokyo, a facility that contains a brewery and a museum where customers can enjoy Yebisu beer while learning about the history of the popular brand. Sapporo will invest about 1.3 billion yen ($9.1 million) for the facility to be built inside Yebisu Garden Place, where the company is headquartered. The new brewery will have a production capacity of about 130 kilolite...