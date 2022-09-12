Baseball: Imamiya, Despaigne lead Hawks to win over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Imamiya, Alfredo Despaigne and Hikaru Kawase drove in two runs apiece as the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks eked out a 7-5 victory over the Seibu Lions on Monday. The Hawks turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead in the third thanks to Imamiya's two-run single and Despaigne's two-run homer at PayPay Dome. Kawase added a two-run double for the home team in the seventh. Nao Higashihama (10-6) allowed three runs in 5-2/3 innings for the win, and Livan Moinelo closed out the ninth for his 22nd save. Lions starter Dietrich Enns (10-7) took the loss. Their cleanup hitter Hotaka Yamakawa hi...